EDO 2020: NYSC issues Obaseki new discharge certificate

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a new discharge certificate to Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State.

The need for the re-issue stemmed from his disqualification by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the alleged ground of certificate discrepancies.

According to reports, Obaseki’s original NYSC certificate dated August 6, 1980 carried a misspelling of his surname — OBASEK in place of OBASEKI.

Confirming the development, NYSC, in a memo signed by Mrs K.N Okonofua on behalf of the Director-General of NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that it had approved a new certificate of National Service reflecting the correct surname, OBASEKI.

The memo reads: “We refer to your letter referenced OEG/ABJ/99/VOL.IV/172 dated 18th June 202, on the above subject matter

“I am directed to inform you that after the investigation, the management of the National Youth Service has approved a new certificate of National Service reflecting the surname OBASEKI be produced as earlier certificate number 063107 dated 6th August 1980 has been cancelled due to an error in the surname OBASEK.

“Accept the assurances of the Director-General’s regard.”

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a scheme set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation building and the development of the country.

