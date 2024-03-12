EDO 2024: PDP in trouble as APC eyes Ogbeide-Ihama for post of running mate

The forthcoming Edo State governorship election slated for September is promising to unfold a lot of drama and surprises for two major political parties in the contest.

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state seems about to deal a master stroke on the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) likely to turn the tide around and displace Governor Godwin Obaseki’s hopes to hand over to his preferred candidate.

Feelers from the state indicate that the APC may just pick a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, and strong member of the PDP Legacy Group in the state, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, as running mate to its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

There are also indications that prominent members of the Legacy Group and their supporters would move enmass to the APC if Ogbeide-Ihama emerges as the running mate to Okpebholo,

Such a move is likely to disarm the PDP going into the election. as it would cause a big problem for the ruling party winning the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

The Legacy Group led by Chief Dan Orbih has played prominent roles in delivering Edo State to the PDP in previous elections. While Obaseki then an APC governor won his first stint as governor of the state, the PDP Legacy Group members won two out of the three senatorial positions in the state.

And when Obaseki fell out with his then political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, he ran to the Legacy Group, which ensured he was returned as governor for a second term under the PDP.

READ ALSO:Edo 2024: ‘We are waiting for him’, PDP responds to Shaibu’s threat of legal action

Trouble started when Obaseki after winning a second term in office made every move to seize control of the party from the Legacy Group. Sources told Ripples Nigeria that the final hammer came after the group accused the governor of imposing a candidate on the party without the input of party leaders, during the guber primaries, with the emergence of businessman, Asue Ighodalo.

Ogbeide-Ihama, is also said to have the support of party leaders, Okpebholo‘s supporters and both APC and PDP leaders in Edo South.

It is also worthy of note that the Legacy Group has a strong affiliation with former Rivers State governor, and present FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike, who himself has expressed a desire for APC to takeover Edo State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that barring any last minute changes, the entire Legacy group structure of the PDP in the state, will automatically collapse into APC.

Already, the PDP is embroiled in crisis after different aspirants claimed to have won the party’s primary election held in February. The deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu has continued to insist that he won the party’s primaries, and is the authentic candidate. This is even as the state House of Assembly, reportedly buoyed by Governor Obaseki has intensified moves to have him impeached from office.

The coming days leading up to the governorship election in the state promises to unfold more intrigues, as observers will be keen to see how things play out for Obaseki and the PDP, if the influential Legacy Group drops the party for APC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now