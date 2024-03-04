EDO: Angry mob kills two policemen over death of motorcyclist, passengers by convoy of ex-lawmaker, Agbaje

Spokesman for the Edo State Police Command SP Chidi Nwabuzor, has confirmed the lynching of two riot policemen by an angry mob following an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist and his passengers.

The affected police officers, according to the PPRO, were from Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19, Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

The incident which happened on Sunday at Ikpeshi community in Akoko-Edo local government area of the state, also saw two other police officers injured by the mob before they were rescued.

According to eyewitnesses, the mob action came after an accident involving a Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to escort-duty policemen attached to a former Edo House of Assembly member Emmanuel Agbaje, was said to have hit a motorcycle, resulting in the tragic deaths of the rider, a woman and her child.

A witness who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said the incident enraged the youths of the community who besieged the office of the Edo State Security Vigilance Network where the two policemen were taken to for safety, thereby overpowering and beating them two of them to death, while two other policemen were rescued by the vigilante members and their rifles recovered.

Chairman of the Akoko-Edo council, Tajudeen Alade, who condemned the activities of Ikpeshi’s youths, assured that those involved would be identified, arrested and prosecuted, to serve as a deterrent to other errant youths.

The chairman, however, said nothing about the death of the motorcyclist and his passengers, and wether government will fish out the culprits in the accident that led to their deaths.

