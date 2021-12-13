Edo APC accuses Gov Obaseki of unnecessary appointments

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of unnecessary appointments despite the lack of competent hands in the state’s civil service.

This was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo, titled, ‘Obaseki’s uninspiring and unnecessary appointments.’

According to the APC, Obaseki has turned “governance into a toy and is busy appointing Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants in the name of harmonizing his destabilized party, the PDP. We say this will not help his party.”

The statement further read, “We see as unnecessary the hype by Governor Obaseki, over his government’s appointment of hundreds of Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants across the state in the face of a depleted civil service and dearth of teachers in public schools.

“APC is utterly disappointed that rather than employing qualified personnel to fill the thousands of vacant spaces in the state public service and the many public schools across the state, the cry is about uninspiring appointments that do not convey any sense of hope or purposeful governance for the state under the PDP government.

“Nevertheless, the APC is not surprised because such appointments can only come from a clueless government that does not have the interest of Edo people.

“It is a misplacement of priorities, a complete waste of time, and a failed design to hoodwink the very enlightened Edo people.

“Furthermore, the bloated list of appointments, designed to compensate political jobbers, sycophants, and opportunists has further exposed Governor Obaseki and PDP’s insensitivity and disdain for Edo people, as it does not in any way reflect their hope and eagerness for a greater Edo State.

“And by the appointments, the government has left no one in doubt that they have no vision to make our state great again.

“If indeed, Governor Obaseki and the PDP mean well for Edo people and are interested in making the State great again, as they claimed, they would have prioritized the employment of badly needed civil servants and teachers.”

