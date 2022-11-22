Edo APC challenges Obaseki to account for 13% derivation funds

Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (Rtd.), has challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki to tell the people of the state what his government had done with the 13 per cent oil derivation fund the state had been getting from the Federal government since his inception as governor of the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, last week, threw the bomb when he accused governors in the Niger Delta states of not utilizing the 13 per cent derivation arrears approved and released by President Muhammadu Buhari for the good of the people.

While addressing a press conference in Benin City on Monday, Imuse said it had become necessary for Obaseki to come out and explain what he had used the derivation funds for as the state had nothing to show under his government.

READ ALSO:Wike apologises to Oshiomole for supporting Obaseki in Edo election

“Governor Godwin Obaseki should tell Edo people the total amount the state government received as 13 per cent derivation funds after President Muhammadu Buhari approval for the release of outstanding sums dating back to 1999.

“We are asking Obaseki to tell Edo people what he has done with the trillions of naira Mr. President released to Edo state.

“He should tell us the development projects in the oil and gas producing communities of Edo State which he dedicated the 13 per cent derivation funds to if any. We want a full list, the amounts involved and the contractors who did the jobs.

“The Governor should also explain why he has deliberately refused to specify amount expected/received as 13 per cent derivation fund in all his budgets since 2016,” Imuse said a statement made available to journalists.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now