EDO: APC chieftain points fingers after his house is attacked with explosives

The Government Reservation Area, Benin home of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Frank Inegbeneki, was in the early hours of Saturday attacked with explosives.

The attack is coming after a recent alleged assassination attempt on a former Attorney General of the State, Henry Idahagbon, during which two persons were said to have been seriously injured.

According to reports, the attackers struck at about 3am with two hand grenades which resulted in serious damage to the building and a vehicle parked in the compound located in the Government Reservation Area.

Inegbeneki, while reacting to the development in his country home at Opoji where he had gone to receive PDP defectors from the five local government areas of Edo Central Senatorial District of the state, said though he was no at home when the incident occured, it came to him as a shock.

He said: “I got that information with rude shock. Frankly, I am short of words; it must have been politically motivated. After this successful political rally, I am going to Benin to assess the damage.”

The APC chieftain however said he suspected Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu to be behind the attack.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the people from their hands, as “Edo is under siege.”

“We have said it loud and clear, we are not going to support Obaseki for a second term,” he added.

