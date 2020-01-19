EDO APC CRISIS: Nemesis catching up with both Oshiomhole and Obaseki —APC Chieftain

The never-ending rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his predecessor, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been described as nemesis fighting back.

The description was made by a former publicity secretary of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Erhahon. He said nemesis was fighting both Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

Erhahon who stated this at the weekend when he spoke to journalists in Benin City also described Obaseki as being on a suicide mission by fighting Oshiomhole.

The former state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to directly intervene in the rift between Obaseki and Oshiomhole to ensure a lasting solution to the crisis.

He said, “The situation that happened in Edo State House of Assembly was similar to the one that happened in Bauchi State. Bauchi State is run by a PDP governor; even when the PDP governor wanted to be funny, by the time the president took a position and said look, you the majority should not sell your right, these people went back; the PDP governor now came down and cooperated with the APC majority in the House.

“But here in Edo State, you have an APC governor who, whenever he had a crisis, he will rush to PDP to pay solidarity visit. So, if the PDP governor could obey the president and an APC governor disobeys him; you dare the president, dare the National Working Committee, you dared the Senate.

“It doesn’t make sense to me at all. President Buhari should be more firm; he should be able to assert his position or allow Oshiomhole to handle it the way he deems fit.

“As a veteran journalist, as soon as they mentioned Godwin Obaseki, I never met him before; but I did my own survey around him. I had every reason than to say certainly not Obaseki. You know I didn’t hide my feelings and that was one of the reasons Comrade had against me”.

Erhahon was sacked as Edo APC spokesman for allegedly cautioning against the replacement of the former national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun with Oshiomhole.

READ ALSO: 2023: South-South Elders predict chaos should North insists on Presidency

On how he viewed the current situation of APC in Edo, he said, “Looking back today, I have no regret. I just laugh because I see nemesis on a rampage at the party. It is the nemesis that is on a rampage. What Obaseki is doing to Oshiomhole now is nemesis fighting back; fighting Oshiomhole. And what is also happening to Obaseki is also nemesis that is affecting Obaseki. So, in the whole system, nemesis has become a double-edged sword that is fighting left, right and centre”.

Meanwhile, Erhahon said his concern was that at the end of everything the party would be the victim if not properly managed.

“And this is one area I would expect President Buhari to be able to take a firm stand,” he added.

On Obaseki, he said, “This crisis, if he doesn’t heed to any advice, will consume him; it’s very, very obvious. And most of those who are encouraging him now; who are instigating him, would deny him immediately. It’s not because they love Obaseki; it’s because they believe that from such a crisis, they can make a lot of money”.

