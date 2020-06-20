EDO: APC executives in Oshiomhole’s ward lift his suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, South-South, Hilliard Eta, said on Saturday executives of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako local government area of Edo State had lifted the suspension earlier placed on the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The ward executives had early this year suspended Oshiomhole over his dispute with the state government.

The FCT High Court, Lugbe, had on March 4 ordered the ex-Edo State governor to stop parading himself as APC chairman pending hearing in the suit filed against him by some members of the party in the state.

The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s ruling on Tuesday.

Eta, who announced this at a briefing in Abuja, said the party’s National Secretariat had received notification of the resolution by members and officials of the party from the suspended national chairman’s ward.

This development follows the defection of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his supporters in the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

