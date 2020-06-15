EDO: APC NWC meets Gambari in Aso Rock

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Monday met behind closed doors with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NWC was led to the State House by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole,

Those at the meeting were the National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir and the National Treasurer, Adamu Panda, among others.

The APC screening committee had last week disqualified Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State.

The governor was disqualified for alleged discrepancies in his certificates submitted to the party.

The panel also disqualified two other aspirants from the governorship race.

The NWC had since upheld the panel’s decision to disqualify the trio from the governorship primaries.

