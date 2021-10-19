Edo APC, PDP trade words over Obaseki’s performance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State have exchanged words over the performance of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The APC, had in a statement by its newly elected state chairman, Col David Imuse (retd) accused Obaseki and the PDP of running a government with massive irregularities.

Imuse, who boasted that it would soon make public details of such irregularities, also accused the governor of alleged dictatorship.

He said: “As you know, we do not have a governor, we have a Sole Administrator.

“Obaseki’s PDP administration is the greatest scam that has ever happened in Edo political history. Details will be made known to Edo people very soon.

“The party is now fully prepared to play the role of credible opposition with constructive criticisms based on facts and intelligence.”

The PDP, which reacted to the allegation in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, described the statement credited to Imuse as rag-tag.

The PDP said: “How can a party that wishes to be taken seriously, call a government that is peforming a scam?

“Our civil and public servants continue to get their salaries as at when due, contractors continue to be mobilised monthly and their contracts commissioned and made available for use by Edo people;

“Pension payments maintained and paid regularly while the state government COVID-19 management regime is the protocol of choice for many state governments.”

