Edo APC says demolition of ex-Edo dep gov’s property wicked, cowardly | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Edo APC says demolition of ex-Edo dep gov’s property wicked, cowardly
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated Governor Godwin Obaseki over the demolition of property belonging to former deputy governor of Edo, Dr Pius Odubu, by the State Government.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Edo State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Azebamwan on Wednesday, March 24, in Benin.
Azebamwan said other members of the party whose property were demolished included Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC- Owan) and Mr Mike Itemuagbon, a sports enthusiast.
“No doubt, it is part of the governor’s ‘Make Edo Great Again’ agenda to regularly and willfully demolish property belonging to perceived opponents, and dissenting or critical voices in the state, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.
“It is on record that Obaseki had earlier this year revoked the Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) of some property, but the demolition carried out while the case is in court, is unacceptable because it amounts to a subversion of the rule of law,” he said.
READ ALSO: NBA urges Gov Obaseki to review curfew, alleges extortion by security agents in Edo
He, however, urged the governor to perish the idea of trying to use false claims and propaganda to justify the demolition.
“We also reject this constant invasion of citizen’s privacy and demolition of their property, as it is not only wicked, but cowardly.
“It is a direct recipe for crisis in our state. We caution against future action in this guise, because it is borne out of hatred and political intolerance in furtherance of the larger plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its administration to destroy the fabric that binds Edo people, and eventually overheat the polity.
“Edo people know that the PDP and its government is unduly hounding, harassing and demolishing property of citizens for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to rescue our state from misrule and strangleholds of a cabal that do not mean well for the people,” he said.
