EDO: APC secretary loyal to Oshiomhole escapes death as his house comes under attack

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, Lawrence Okah on Tuesday escaped being killed as his house came under attack.

Okah is loyal to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who is engaged in a bitter battle of political supremacy with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okah, while speaking to journalists, said he was lucky to have survived the attack.

Also speaking at the scene of the attack, an APC chieftain, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who had come on a solidarity visit, asked Governor Obasekii to call his men to order.

Warning that Edo should not be turned to a war zone, Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant, also called the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and President Muhammadu Buhari to the attacks in Edo State, wondering why no arrest had been made.

“Since the beginning of these series of attacks on our members in the state, we are surprised that no arrest has been. Will the police say they don’t know about it? We know that if the police want to do their jobs they can do it perfectly, so we are calling on them to do their jobs and save our lives,” he said.

