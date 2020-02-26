EDO: APC suspends Obaseki’s aide for allegedly engaging in thuggery, hooliganism

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has summarily suspended Mr. Kaycee Osamwonyi, an aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, for allegedly engaging in thuggery, hooliganism and engaging in acts causing factions within the party.

This development saw the light of day after Hon. Harrison Orobor moved a motion for Kaycee’s immediate suspension on Wednesday which was adopted by party members present at a meeting in Edo State.

Other reasons adduced for the suspension of Kaycee who was suspended by APC leaders in Ward six Uhunmwode local government area included; engaging in activities that have brought the APC to ridicule in Ward 06 and promoting subversion and breaches of the Constitution of the APC.

Reports further revealed that a disciplinary committee with members including Hon. Clifford Igbineweka, Saturday Enaruerue, Stanley Onaghise, Lucky Onobun and Iziegbe Airhienbuwa was also set up to look into the allegations against Kaycee and submit its report within two weeks.

The development comes hours after the Edo State government led by Godwin Obaseki alleged that National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) were plotting to sponsor protests across the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement issued on Tuesday claimed that the planned protests were targeted at maligning and undermining the state government.

Osagie in the statement said that the state government is aware that Oshiomhole and his cohorts were exploring other options of public disobedience and disturbances aimed at disrupting public peace and undermining the safety of Edo people.

