Politics
Edo APC woes Shaibu, others, mocks PDP for expelling former Dep Gov
The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, ridiculed the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for expelling former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, describing the move as a sign of panic ahead of the September 21 governorship election.
The PDP had expelled Shaibu on Wednesday for declaring support for the APC and its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and for demarketing the PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo.
However, the APC has welcomed Shaibu back into its fold, praising him as a community builder and a contributor to the state’s development.
READ ALSO:Edo APC defends Shaibu, slams PDP over ‘irritating’ resignation call
In a statement by the Director of Publicity of its Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, the APC described the PDP’s move as a desperate attempt to cling to power, saying, “The hurried suspension of Philip Shaibu…is a sign that the remnants of the PDP are in panic mode as the election draws nearer.”
The APC also extended an invitation to other PDP members, including Dan Orbih and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who were also expelled by the PDP, to join its ranks, saying, “Our party…will not hesitate to embrace Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama whenever both gentlemen decide to bid the sinking ship of PDP goodbye.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...