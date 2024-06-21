Edo APC woes Shaibu, others, mocks PDP for expelling former Dep Gov

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, ridiculed the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for expelling former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, describing the move as a sign of panic ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

The PDP had expelled Shaibu on Wednesday for declaring support for the APC and its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and for demarketing the PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

However, the APC has welcomed Shaibu back into its fold, praising him as a community builder and a contributor to the state’s development.

In a statement by the Director of Publicity of its Governorship Campaign Council, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, the APC described the PDP’s move as a desperate attempt to cling to power, saying, “The hurried suspension of Philip Shaibu…is a sign that the remnants of the PDP are in panic mode as the election draws nearer.”

The APC also extended an invitation to other PDP members, including Dan Orbih and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who were also expelled by the PDP, to join its ranks, saying, “Our party…will not hesitate to embrace Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama whenever both gentlemen decide to bid the sinking ship of PDP goodbye.”

