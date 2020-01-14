EDO: APC’s poor performance campaigning for PDP —Orbih

The Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dan Orbih, on Monday said that the poor performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state is already campaigning for the PDP.

Orbih, who noted that the PDP was ready to take over governance of the state from the APC, stated this while addressing members of the PDP at the Afemai declaration of the PDP in Edo North Senatorial District. He claimed that the party had done well in the face of intimidation.

He said: “The task in our hand is simple, the APC leaders are the ones campaigning for the PDP. The APC is an expired drug and we must put them aside. So, let us take this message to our wards that in unity, we will take over Edo State.

“We have done so well against intimidation, let me also say that you have done very well in Edo North but please don’t relent. We have the governorship election coming up very soon.”

