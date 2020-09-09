Edo Assembly charges INEC on governorship election

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible conduct of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye, who made the call during plenary on Wednesday in Benin, said any attempt to subvert the will of the people at the poll should be resisted.

Okiye said: “We are therefore calling on all the agencies monitoring the election to be guided over the intended manipulation by enemies of democracy.

“We are therefore calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector- General of Police, INEC, observers, CSOs and other stakeholders to play their role to ensure credible election.

“INEC should never attempt to tinker with the process that will produce free and fair election.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: INEC advises voters to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols

“We want to let the people know that the entire world is watching Edo state on the outcome of this all-important election.

“It should be noted that the credibility of this election should be a yardstick to measure subsequent elections organised by INEC.”

The Assembly has been enmeshed in crisis which climaxed on August 6 when 17 lawmakers convened to impeach the speaker.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, later ordered the deployment of policemen from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to the Assembly complex to prevent the escalation of the crisis.

Join the conversation

Opinions