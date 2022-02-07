Politics
Edo Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees
The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed eight out of the nine commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki.
The governor had in a letter dated January 25, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun, asked the parliament to confirm the nominees.
The confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of the report of the House ad hoc committee presented by the chairman, Henry Okhuarobo.
Okhuarabo is also the House Majority Leader.
The nominees are – Chris Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomon, Afishetu Braimoh, Stephen Idehenre, Osasere Evbuomwan, Donald Ojemeh, Okojie Newton and Jonathan Lawani.
The Chairman of the Committee, Okhuarobo, presented the report of the Committee on the screened nominees to the house for consideration.
READ ALSO: Edo Assembly Speaker impeached
Okhuarobo told the House that one of the nominees, Bamidele Obaitan, could not be screened due to an unexpected emergency on the part of the nominee.
He added that the nominees are physically fit and educationally qualified for inclusion in the state government.
Thereafter, the House unanimously confirmed the nominees in a voice vote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...