Edo Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed eight out of the nine commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The governor had in a letter dated January 25, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun, asked the parliament to confirm the nominees.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of the report of the House ad hoc committee presented by the chairman, Henry Okhuarobo.

Okhuarabo is also the House Majority Leader.

The nominees are – Chris Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomon, Afishetu Braimoh, Stephen Idehenre, Osasere Evbuomwan, Donald Ojemeh, Okojie Newton and Jonathan Lawani.

The Chairman of the Committee, Okhuarobo, presented the report of the Committee on the screened nominees to the house for consideration.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly Speaker impeached

Okhuarobo told the House that one of the nominees, Bamidele Obaitan, could not be screened due to an unexpected emergency on the part of the nominee.

He added that the nominees are physically fit and educationally qualified for inclusion in the state government.

Thereafter, the House unanimously confirmed the nominees in a voice vote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now