EDO ASSEMBLY CRISIS: Court awards N2.52m damages against police for ‘illegal’ detention

Justice Efe Ikponmwoba of the Edo State High Court, Benin, on Tuesday, awarded the sum of N2.52 million in damages against the Nigerian Police Force for detaining seven men for over two weeks without trial.

The men— Wilfred Ogbewe (52), Igbinobono Collins (26), Salami Osayomore (25), Odion Osayande (23), Morgan Uwanboe (47), Ifeoluwa Oladele (36), and Agbonrere Festus (25) —were arrested by the police over alleged invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly on August 6.

The police alleged that the suspects invaded the assembly in a manner that could cause breach of peace.

The judge, who gave the directive while ruling in the rights enforcement suit filed by counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Matthias Obayuwana, held that the arrest and detention of the men was illegal.

She said the police arrested the men at the premises of the Assembly, detained them at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for four days and later transferred them to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Justice Ikponmwoba added that the men were further detained for another two weeks without arraignment at a court of competent jurisdiction.

