Edo Assembly speaker, two others dump PDP for APC

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, on Tuesday, switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbebaku, who was elected the Assembly speaker on June 16, 2023, cited Governor Monday Okpebholo’s constituency development initiatives as his major reason for leaving the PDP.

The speaker joined the APC alongside other PDP members, including Yekini Idiaye from Akoko-Edo 1 and Fada Sunday Igbiremonlen, who represents Esan Central in the Assembly.

The development brought the number of APC lawmakers in the state to 18 while PDP has six.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly speaker apologises for rowdy session caused by Shaibu's allies' suspension

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, welcomed the defectors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Bashiru, who addressed the defectors, promised fairness and equal treatment in the party.

He described the defection as a significant milestone for APC’s consolidation efforts across Edo, saying the party was now stronger and more united.

The APC secretary praised Governor Okpebholo for good governance, especially his commitment to workers’ welfare and infrastructure in the state.

