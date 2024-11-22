Edo asset recovery committee declares 200 vehicles missing

A committee set up by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to recover government assets on Friday declared over 200 vehicles missing.

The chairman of the committee, Mr. Kelly Okungbowa, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City.

He said the committee had within 24 hours recovered three vehicles in a private residence in the state capital.

The vehicles, according to him, include one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

The chairman also disclosed that in one of the Toyota Hiace buses, the committee recovered some palliatives meant for distribution to the people of the state.

Okungbuwa added that the palliatives include bags of garri and rice.

He appealed for more information from members of the public, saying information earlier obtained led to the recovery of the three vehicles.

Okungbowa assured whistleblowers that a handsome reward awaited them provided their information was correct and verifiable.

Governor Okpebholo inaugurated the committee on Thursday with a mandate to recover vehicles and other assets of the state from officials who served under former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

He said: “Yesterday, we were inaugurated, and we promised to follow the law to carry out the mandate of Mr. Governor which is to recover all missing government vehicles in private hands.

“We are glad to inform the people of Edo State that we have recorded success within 24 hours of our inauguration.

“I am glad to announce to you that we have recovered one Hilux and two Toyota Hiace buses in private custody.

“We assure the Edo people and the State Government that we are going to do the job to the best of our ability. We will make sure we recover all the stolen vehicles.

“This is not private property but the property of Edo citizens and it is not good for a private individual to steal government property.”

He appealed to former government officials and other citizens holding back government vehicles to return them within 48 hours.

