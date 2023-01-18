News
Edo attack: Two more victims regain freedom, 9 still in captivity
Two more victims of the January 7 attack on a train in Edo State have been rescued by security agents.
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had on that day attacked the Igueben train station in Igueben local government of the state and went away with several persons.
Initial reports revealed that 32 passengers were abducted in the incident.
But the government countered the claim and insisted that the 20 persons were abducted by the criminals.
READ ALSO: Edo govt claims kidnappers seized 20 passengers at train station
Security agents had earlier rescued 21 passengers and the latest development brought the number of victims that had regained their freedom to 23.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehihkare, who confirmed the latest development to journalists at a media briefing on Wednesday, said seven suspects, including two traditional rulers, had been arrested by the police.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...