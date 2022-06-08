Edo bans ASUU, SSANU, others, orders resumption of classes

The Edo Government on Wednesday banned the activities of staff unions in all tertiary institutions in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Benin, blamed the action on the protest by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said the affected unions are the ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

The government also ordered an immediate resumption of academic activities in the institutions.

ASUU embarked on a warning strike on February 14 to protest the Federal Government’s refusal to honour agreements signed by both parties.

The union had extended the strike thrice since February.

ASUP and other unions are also demanding improved working conditions in the country’s higher institutions.

The statement read: “By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.

“The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”

