EDO: Call APC Governors’ Forum DG to order, party chieftain tells Buni

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Bright Obarogie, on Friday urged the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, to caution the APC Governors’ Forum Director-General, Dr. Salihu Lukman.

Obarogie, who made the call while fielding questions from journalists in Benin, claimed that Lukman’s intent and purpose was not for the good of the party, saying he should be called to order.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the APC governors’ forum chief that the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, had hijacked the campaign structure of the APC governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

READ ALSO: Edo govt blames APC for attack on Obaseki campaign team

Lukman had in a recent statement titled: “Which Way, APC?,” claimed that Oshiomhole had hijacked Ize-Iyamu’s campaign.

He raised the alarm over what he described as the party’s diminishing electoral value.

Obarogie, however, said Lukman’s position was not only untrue, but capable of sending a wrong signal to the camps of the other governorship candidates ahead of the September 19 election in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions