Edo community hands over man to police for stealing four prepaid meters

The residents of Azagba community of Uhumwode Local Government Area of Edo State, on Wednesday handed over one Austine Ekhigiator, a 33-year old man, to operatives of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly stealing four prepaid meters in their area.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the suspect was arrested by some vigilant members of the community and handed over to police officers attached to the Egba Divisional Police Headquarters.

Ekhigiator, whose residential address is No 4 Erediauwa Street, off Sapele Road in Benin City and three other accomplices, were alleged to have stolen the meters installed on electric poles in the area.

When contacted, Mr. Gilbert Nweke, the Chief Security Officer of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, noted that the suspect was not a member of staff of the BEDC.

His words: “The suspect worked with the contractor engaged by the Federal Government to install its National Mass Metering Programme in Edo. He ran out of luck and he was apprehended. They sent a message to us and we came. He has confessed to committing the illegal acts. So, we took him and handed him over to the police. His accomplices who are on the run will be tracked.

“We want to appeal to the public to be very alert when people come around that they want to repair their meters, usually they end up stealing the meters,” Nweke said.

By Mohammed Taoheed

