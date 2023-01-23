Edo confirms eight fresh cases of Lassa fever

The Edo State government on Monday confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who confirmed the development at a media briefing in Benin City, said the cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

She added that one death was also recorded during the period.

The cases, according to her, were recorded in Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan West, and Egor local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Lassa fever killed 189 Nigerians in 2022 – NCDC

Obehi said: “Edo State has recorded eight new cases of Lassa fever raising the total number of cases in the state to 96. We also confirmed a new death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to nine.

“So far, four deaths have been recorded in Etsako West and two in Esan North East, while Etsako East, Oredo, and Esan West LGAs have confirmed one death each from the disease.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now