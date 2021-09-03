News
Edo confirms four COVID-19 deaths, 28 cases
Edo State government on Friday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 28 cases in the state.
The state’s Head of COVID-19 response team, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this during the daily press briefing on COVID-19 situation in the state.
He said the state recorded 28 new cases with four deaths and no recoveries within the last 24 hours.
Osagie said: “We have 34 persons in admission, 226 persons in home care, and 99 persons had been discharged. A total of 9,663 samples had been collected since the current outbreak of the third wave.
“As we speak to you today, we now have 18 fatalities from the third wave while since the beginning of the outbreak we have over 200 people who died.”
The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, who was also at the briefing, said efforts are being made by the state government to vaccinate teachers ahead of school resumption.
