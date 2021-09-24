Connect with us

News

Edo confirms one new COVID-19 death, seven cases

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Edo State government on Friday confirmed the death of a 68-year-old COVID-19 case in the state.

The Head of the state’s COVID-19 Case Management, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this at the daily media briefing on the pandemic in Benin.

Osagie said the state also recorded seven new cases while 11 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

He said: “The deceased was admitted into the Stella Obasanjo Hospital for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: COVID 19: Ekiti govt to release ‘low risk’ prisoners

“47 patients are currently receiving treatment in our facilities, we have discharged 135 and lost 71 persons.

“For now, we have a total of 1,423 confirmed cases, 720 active cases while 164 samples were collected within 24 hours.

“Across our home care, we have 267 patients. We have discharged 316 and no direct mortality attributed to those at home.”

Opinions

