Edo confirms three COVID-19 deaths, 92 cases

The Edo State government on Monday confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths and 92 new cases in the state.

The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this to journalists at the end of a virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin City.

He said the figure brought the total number of fatalities recorded in the state since the onset of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to 11.

He urged the people of the state to get vaccinated in order to stay alive and healthy.

Obi said: “Edo, in the last 72 hours, recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to 11.

“We also confirmed 92 new cases from the 522 samples collected within the 72-hour timeframe, with 56 recoveries and 254 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres within the state.

“It is imperative to note that while 100 percent of the deaths recorded in the state are from unvaccinated persons, 96 percent of infections in the state are people who were never vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“Of course, this necessitates the need for everyone to get inoculated as the vaccines provide significant protection against the virus.”

The manager said the government had intensified the vaccination of persons across all communities in the state, noting that 19, 579 persons had been inoculated since the commencement of the second phase of the vaccination exercise.

“Edo has now collected a total of 7, 908 samples, vaccinated 19, 579 persons, and recorded 166 recoveries, 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a case positivity rate of 17.6 percent,” he added.

