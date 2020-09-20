EDO: Credible elections possible in Nigeria - Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said on Sunday the Edo State governorship election had shown that it is possible to conduct credible elections in Nigeria.

The governor, who reacted to victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s election via his Twitter handle, urged the governor to see this victory as a challenge to do more for the people of Edo State.

He wrote: “Most importantly, I wish to remind him that PDP came to his rescue in his hour of political need and he should remain in the party, not minding the pressure that will be mounted on him.

READ ALSO: APC rejects Obaseki’s victory in Edo election

“The outcome of Edo State election had shown once again that we can have free, fair and credible elections if those in control of the Federal Government allow the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to do their jobs without interference.

“May this mark the beginning of that all-important deliverance of Nigeria and its people from the bondage of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I also congratulate the people of Edo State, Nigerians, and most importantly, the PDP for this sweet victory. Most importantly, I congratulate my friend and ‘younger brother,’ Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for leading the PDP to this very important electoral victory.”

Join the conversation

Opinions