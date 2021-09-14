Politics
Edo dep gov, Shaibu, denies defection rumours
The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has debunked reports that made the round in some sections of the media, alleging a rift between him and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to an unnamed party.
Shaibu, while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, denied any disagreement between him and Obaseki, and restated his unalloyed loyalty to the governor.
He said, “I am happy with my governor; I don’t have any problem with my governor. So, the issue of not being happy with my governor is not there. I remain absolutely loyal to my governor.”
When asked about the insinuations on his planned defection and if there was a problem with the PDP, Shaibu admitted there were some issues within the ruling party in the state, but didn’t state whether he would leave the party or not.
READ ALSO: I have no problem with Oshiomhole, he taught me politics – Shaibu
“There are issues we need to resolve over PDP,” he said,
It would be recalled that reports had emerged that the deputy governor had purportedly concluded arrangements to dump the PDP for an undisclosed party, as a result of a rift over matters bothering on the running of the state.
He was alleged to have held a series of meetings with some party bigwigs outside the country last week where the supposed plans were finalised.
However, in a statement on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary of the deputy governor, Ebomhiana Musa, debunked the reports, saying they were mere speculations.
Musa said the claims were complete falsehood and a figment of the authors’ imagination.
