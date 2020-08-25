Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, petitions police, DSS, calls for arrest, prosecution of Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu

The deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has accused the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the APC gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of recruiting and arming youths.

In a petition to the Edo Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, the deputy governor asked them to prosecute Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu for the alleged act and for the death of five APC youths, who were shot during the party’s campaign rally in Ikhin, Owan East Local Government Area of of state.

Briefing journalists in Benin City shortly after submitting the petition, Shaibu urged security agencies to take action and bring the duo to book, so that the state can have peace, adding that their desperation for power portends bad omen for the state ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship poll.

The deputy governor alleged that Oshiomhole was plotting to set the state ablaze in connivance with his party’s gubernatorial candidate, noting that both of them have verifiable history of recruiting armed thugs to prosecute elections.

“I have to cry out because I know both of them very well, even in the dark; I can clearly identify their hands. I am concerned because if not checked, it portends grave danger for our state, before, during and after the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election.

“I believe you are all aware of the recent killings in their camp, where five members were mauled down in Ikhin, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

“On Friday, August 14, 2020, the youths gathered in Ikhin to share money after their poorly organised rally in Afuze. A disagreement within them led to the shooting that resulted in the death of five youths. The question here is, who armed the youths to kill themselves? This clearly shows that the APC former national chairman has pushed out so much arms in readiness for the election as they have nobody on ground supporting them,” he said.

Shaibu speaking further said, “I fear for our youths and those from the neighboring states who are being recruited and armed to go kill themselves. I want to advise parents to pay more attention to the whereabouts of their sons and the type of company they keep during this period because these two men don’t care about the safety of lives and property of others but about their personal ambition.”

“I don’t believe we should shed blood of these innocent youths because of our personal ambition. I am not just raising false alarm; I know both of them very well like the back of my palm.

“Ize-Iyamu was the one who organised an alleged notorious thug, Shabba and his boys to attack me and my family when I was in the Edo State House of Assembly; these perpetrators are still walking freely in the streets without prosecution.

“Oshiomhole himself organised a deadly attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki, myself and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and other top dignitaries during the convocation ceremony in Edo State University, Iyamho.

“The recent allegation against me that I was planning to attack my own convoy is the handiwork of this old man, using one Osa and Odion Idahosa under the guise of a faceless group. These guys have to be arrested and prosecuted; this is a challenge to the police.”

