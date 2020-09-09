Edo Dep Gov’s wife writes police, accuses Oshiomhole of threatening her life

Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaibu, the wife of the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has accused Adams Oshiomhole of threatening her life.

Mrs Shaibu made the allegation against the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oshiomhole, in a petition to the Edo Commissioner of Police, Nigerian Police Force and the state Police Command, Benin City.

The petition, written for Mrs Shaibu by her solicitors, Idemudia Ilueminosen (Esq) and entitled ‘Threat to life’ read:

“We are solicitors to Mrs. Maryann Philip – Shaibu of No. 9, Aideyan Avenue, off Golf Course Road, Benin City, Edo State whom we shall hereinafter refer to as “Our Client” and on whose behalf we hereby forward this petition to your office on the Threat to her life.

“We are informed by our client that on Sunday 6th September, 2020 at Jattu in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign tour to the community, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, a Chieftain of APC threatened to deal with our client, Mrs. Maryann Philip – Shaibu after casting aspersions on her person and sending several warnings that she stays clear of campaigning for her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which platform her husband, Hon. Philip Shaibu is contesting as a Deputy Governorship Candidate alongside the standard bearer, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

“We are further informed by our said client that the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole did not only threaten to deal with her but he has also declared that he has sent some thugs to monitor her movements in Etsako West with a view to carrying out the threat of dealing with her. Consequent upon this, our client for fear of being hurt or harm by the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the assigned thugs has not been able to continue with her campaign.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: APC, PDP speak on allegation of weapons purchased for thugs

“It is on this note, that we passionately appeal to you on behalf of our client, to use your good office to investigate this incident with a view to bringing the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his cohorts to book to avert any unpleasant and unforeseen harm coming to our client especially as the Edo State gubernatorial election is by the corner; precisely on 19th of September, 2020.

“This is moreso that the lives of our client and her family (by this threat) are at stake and the situation may degenerate into a full blown crisis if nothing urgent is done.

“We count on your good self to expedite actions on this our grave concern to nip in the bud whatever may be the nefarious plan and intent of Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his cohorts as life has no duplicate.

Thanking you for your anticipated prompt and timely response.”

The PDP and APC governorship candidates alongside their supporters in the state, in recent times have been laying allegations of all kinds against each other ahead of the September 19 election in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions