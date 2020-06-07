Edo Deputy Gov challenges Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu to open debate with Obaseki

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been asked to challenge Governor Godwin Obaseki in an open debate on moral uprightness and service delivery.

The same challenge was also thrown at Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other governorship aspirants of the APC in Edo State.

The deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu threw this challenge in a statement on Sunday, ahead the party’s June 22, primaries.

In the statement in Benin through his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Benjamin Ati, he said:

“I am throwing an open invitation to anyone who has the moral standing of Godwin Obaseki to come out and defend their statements in an open debate.

“The nature of a political system is a factor that usually conditions the expectation and behaviour of political actors’’.

“Adams Oshiomhole has created a political system that has made it difficult for leaders to lead effectively and for followers to follow voluntarily.

“We have given voice to the voiceless. The government has returned power to the masses. We run a transparent government where our records can be evaluated.

“It beats my imagination that the same man who betrayed an arrangement suddenly turned 360 degrees against his words and started tormenting the government”.

According to Shuaibu, the ongoing crisis in Edo APC was “strategies by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to direct the behaviour and actions of his political associates”

On how best to allow the people of Edo State judge for themselves on whom to trust among the political players, the deputy governor said, “This is the time for the people to know about our performance and evaluate our government based on our achievements in office.

“If Adams Oshiomhole and members of his factional group have the moral turf of the government of the day in Edo State, let them come and tell the world in open debate.”

