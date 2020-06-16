Edo deputy governor joins Obaseki, quits APC

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday evening resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin, said Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resignation from the APC “is a fallout of a battle that arose from his refusal to subvert the will of the people for the interest of a predatory group of godfathers and political thugs.”

“Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has also resigned from the APC,” he added.

According to Osagie, the deputy governor’s resignation letter was addressed to the Ward Chairman, APC Ward 11, Etsako West local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gov Obaseki dumps APC, after meeting with Buhari

The letter read: “I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.

“Please note that this resignation takes immediate effect.”

Governor Obaseki had earlier on Tuesday quit the APC following his disqualification from the June 22 governorship primaries in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions