Latest Metro

Edo deputy governor’s brother regains freedom

November 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Frederick Shaibu, the abducted younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has been released by his abductors.

A family source told journalists that the young man was released on Wednesday.

He, however, refused to disclose the amount paid as ransom by the family before the victim was released.

The deputy governor’s brother was abducted by the hoodlums on Monday while he was taking his children to school.

The source said: “I can tell you authoritatively that Frederick has been released to the family and he is in good health. The family is happy to have him and he is also happy to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of his abductors.”

Opinions

