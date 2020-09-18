Edo election a fight for destiny of Niger Delta – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday described the Edo State governorship election as a fight for the destiny of the Niger Delta region.

He urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Edo to discard fear and threats of violence as they resolve to participate in Saturday governorship election in the state.

The governor stated these during a meeting with leaders and elected representatives of PDP in Benin, the state capital.

He encouraged them to monitor the distribution of electoral materials and be vigilant in order to protect their votes.

Wike said: “The electoral battle may not be easy. But God is with us. With the people also on the ground, we will win.

READ ALSO: ‘Make Edo guber election a model in Nigeria,’ Wike tells Buhari

“Let me tell you, God forbid that APC wins; if they do, all of you here would have failed because your political life will be in jeopardy.

“They will come with federal might, but do not fear because we have the electorate on our side. They did the same in Rivers State; the people resisted them by protecting their votes.

“This is an opportunity for you to fight for the liberation of Edo State. You must all say enough is enough. One man should not be allowed to continue to insult Edo people. The godfather thinks what he says will always be. This is the time to stop him.”

Join the conversation

Opinions