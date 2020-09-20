EDO ELECTION: We don't want to hear inconclusive, Wike tells INEC | Ripples Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Edo State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Nyesom Wike has cautioned against the Saturday exercise being declared inconclusive.

The Rivers State governor cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night, urging the commission to ensure it maintained its position on transparent polls.

Wike who spoke from the Edo 2020 Situation Room streamed on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Youtube Channel said:

“We (PDP) have results from about 2,000 polling units from the various wards and from the intelligence we have gathered, I do believe that INEC will keep to that promise of being transparent.

“But we are getting a bit worried that INEC said they have 700 unit results which is not correct and that calls for concern. We don’t believe that INEC has only 700. It is more than 2,000 that we have.

“Again, as we speak, they ought to have moved to the ward collation centres before they move to the local government collation centres. But we cannot find the security personnel around the ward collation centres and that gives us concern.

“Why is it that the security personnel are not at the ward collation centres? So, I urge the Inspector-General of Police to move his men to the ward collation centres.

“They must not allow miscreants to disrupt the electoral process. I believe that the commission will continue with what they have done.

“Like we have said, we don’t want this election to be inconclusive.”

Wike added, “This is the critical stage where you may see disruptions and then it will be declared inconclusive. INEC should fulfil its promise that this election will be transparent. We don’t want to hear inconclusive.”

