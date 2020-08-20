Edo election will put final end to godfatherism —Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said on Thursday the September 19 governorship election would put a final end to godfatherism in the state.

Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, stated this during his ward to ward campaign tour across the 10 wards in Esan North East local government area in the state.

He said the election was very vital not just for the state, but the country at large, adding that decision had to be made whether or not the state should move forward.

Obaseki, who described Edo Central Senatorial District as a PDP enclave, urged members of the party and its supporters not to succumb to threats and intimidation.

READ ALSO: EDO: Obaseki will be re-elected —PDP Chieftain

He said the state and Nigeria did not belong to a few people.

Earlier, the chairman of PDP Campaign Council in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, urged party members to keep vigil during the election.

“We will not sleep. We are doing everything possible to ensure that you vote and votes count.

“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people.

“In this election, we will not only vote, but we must also defend our votes,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions