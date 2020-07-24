Edo environment commissioner resigns

The Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpako, on Friday resigned as a member of the state executive council.

Oni-Okpako’s resignation came about one month after her Information and Orientation counterpart, Paul Ohonbamu, quit Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

She also confirmed her exit from the government in a chat with journalists in Edo State.

“I resigned my position as Environment Commissioner earlier today,” Oni-Okpako said.

READ ALSO: I made ‘a wrong choice’ in picking a deputy —Akeredolu

Several key members of the Obaseki administration had resigned from the government in the last few months.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Taiwo Akerele, resigned from the position in April over policy inconsistency.

The resignations may not be unconnected with the political realignment taking place since the governor’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Join the conversation

Opinions