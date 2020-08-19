Edo factional Assembly suspends Clerk of the House

The 17 lawmakers of the Edo State House of Assembly loyal to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday suspended the Clerk of the House.

The lawmakers led by Victor Edoror, accused the clerk of aiding seven lawmakers to meet, adding, that he would be investigated.

The factional assembly members who also alleged that they were marked for attacks stated this on Tuesday when they sat amidst tight security, during which they inaugurated 17 committees.

The lawmakers forming the factional Edo State House of Assembly also received two petitions over the withholding of salaries and entitlements of elected councillors in the 18 local government areas of the state over their refusal to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by Governor Godwin Obaseki, as well as the removal of the vice chairman of the Owan East Local Government Area from office.

The lawmakers referred the petitions to a committee to investigate and report back in two weeks.

Also at the sitting, the lawmakers condemned the continued siege on the House of Assembly complex by people they described as hoodlums, which had led them to be meeting in a rented hall.

Speaking at the sitting, the member representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Washington Osifo alleged plots to attack members.

The factional Speaker of the Assembly, Edoror, in his reaction, condemned the plot, adding, “Democracy is a game of numbers and we have absolute majority. We call on our colleagues to retrace their steps and join us.”

They adjourned their sitting to Tuesday, August 25th.

