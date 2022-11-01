Edo Gov, Obaseki, sacks Roads and Bridges Commissioner over poor performance

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked his Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Okojie Newton, over the shoddy performance of the ministry.

A statement confirming the dismissal of Newton issued on Monday by Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said as much as he tried, the Bridges Commissioner, “had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.”

“The Governor thanked the commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“It is unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure particularly in the last 12months.

“Sadly, the commissioner, as much as he had tried, had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.

“The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Osikhena Ojior, would take charge until a new commissioner is appointed,” the statement said.

