Edo Gov Okpebholo dismisses appeal threat, says PDP ‘wasting money on court cases’

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has expressed confidence that his victory in the September 21, 2024, governorship election will be upheld, despite a pending appeal by his opponent, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor made this declaration on Friday during a gathering hosted by supporters in Benin City, where he described the legal challenge by the PDP as futile and a waste of resources.

His comments came two days after the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld his election, dismissing Ighodalo’s petition for lack of merit. Dissatisfied with the verdict, Ighodalo announced plans to appeal the ruling, maintaining that the integrity of the electoral process must be preserved.

“I respect the judiciary, but this fight is not just about me — it’s about ensuring that the people of Edo State enjoy the right to credible elections,” Ighodalo said in a statement released shortly after the tribunal’s decision. He confirmed that his legal team had already begun the process of filing an appeal.

Governor Okpebholo, however, remained defiant, saying “Edo people spoke loud and clear on September 21,” he said through his spokesperson, Fred Itua. “They chose the right leader, and that decision cannot be overturned by political games or court theatrics.”

He accused the PDP of squandering public funds in pursuit of a legal battle he believes is doomed to fail. “They have stolen enough money from Edo State, and now they’re using that money to fight hopeless court cases,” Okpebholo added. “But they will never steal the mandate given to me and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Not at the appeal court, not at the Supreme Court.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Okpebholo the winner of the 2024 governorship election after he polled 291,667 votes, defeating Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes.

