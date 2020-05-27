EDO GOV POLL: No man can stop me, I’ll get 2nd term the same way I got 1st term —Obaseki

Ahead of the 2020 Edo State governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki is optimistic he will get a second term in office.

His optimism is coming amid hightened plots by a group of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to national Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to deny him the party’s ticket.

The group is said to have adopted Osagie Ize-Iyamu to become the flagbearer of the party for the coming governorship election in the state on September 19.

The recent announcement of the party leadership that the APC would adopt direct primary for the party primary in Edo by June, had been interpreted by many observers of Edo State politics, as a plot targeted to work against Obaseki’s return to power.

However, speaking on the state governorship election on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Obaseki said:

“You have to be alive to talk about elections and take part in politics. I am more concerned about keeping my people alive especially now that COVID-19 cases are rising.

“The governorship election is not a priority for now. I don’t think the election should lead to bloodshed.

“We have always canvassed for peace in Edo State. What are the issues that cannot be resolved under democracy?

“I worked for eight years behind the scene to develop Edo State before I became the governor. I don’t want to get the party’s ticket at all cost. I’m not a violent person and I’m confident of getting back.”

On how he came into power and how he was going to get a second term he said:

“Someone brought me into power. I know who gave me power. God is the one that gave me power.

“As far as God is alive, and wants me to return, no man can stop me.

“The way I came into power, that same way, I will return. Power belongs to God.”

