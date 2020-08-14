EDO GOV POLL: PDP describes Ize-Iyamu’s ‘Simple Agenda’ as ‘Oluwole’ document

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national campaign council for Edo State governorship election has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s ‘simple agenda’ campaign mantra as an Oluwole (fake) document.

“The people of Edo state have rejected the plagiarized SIMPLE agenda being flaunted by the demarketed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and declared it an “Oluwole” (fake) document,” the campaign council said in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

It also mocked the APC candidate over his alleged failure to “market the deceptive SIMPLE agenda, which has shown to be nothing but a vacuous promissory note of inoperable claims that are bereft of personal commitment and governance bearing.”

The PDP campaign said, “The emptiness of Ize-Iyamu’s agenda again exposes the nervousness of a jittery individual who is desperate to use the Edo State governorship position to gain constitutional immunity and evade prosecution for alleged corruption.

“The APC has destroyed its own campaign as the people of Edo State cannot abandon a performing government under the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, with his highly acceptable, practical and development-driven MEGA manifesto, and go for the discredited APC with its candidate that has no plans to develop the state.

“The Edo voters have distanced themselves from the APC because the Ize-Iyamu’s deceptive agenda has proven to be nothing more than empty headlines without content or any commitment from the makers.”

The state governorship election, which is expected to be a battle majorly between incumbent Governor Obaseki of the PDP and Ize-Iyamu of the APC, is fixed for September 19.

