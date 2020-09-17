EDO GOV POLL: PSC to monitor conduct of policemen

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has Police announced its presence in Edo to monitor the state governorship election holding on Saturday, September 19.

In a statement on Thursday by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said:

“A high powered monitoring team of the Police Service Commission is already in Edo State to monitor the conduct of police men on electoral duties during Saturday’s (September 19th) governorship election in the state.”

The commission’s team is led by Bar. Rommy Mom, a commissioner representing the human rights organizations in the PSC and another commissioner, Austin Braimoh, representing the Media.

“The commission wishes to advise that all police officers on electoral duty in Edo State must operate within the law and rules of engagement as any infractions on the laws/rules guiding election policing by any officer will be investigated and appropriate sanctions given.

“The commission has however received assurances from the leadership of the police charged with maintaining peace and order during the election in the state that every security arrangement has been put in place to ensure a hitch free and peaceful polls,” the statement read.

Policemen deployed to provide security during elections have often been accused of playing active roles in ballot box snatching and other electoral irregularities in Nigeria.

It hoped that such occurrence will not happen in the Edo State exercise with the PSC team on ground to monitor activities of the officers.

