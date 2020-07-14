Edo governorship election a must-win for APC —Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipiye Sylva, said on Tuesday the September 19 governorship election in Edo State was a must-win for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sylva told journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja that victory in the election was the consensus among party members and leaders in the South-South.

The minister added that the party was working round the clock in its bid to reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu will represent the party in the election.

The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who won the election under the APC platform in 2016, defected to the PDP after he was disqualified from the party’s governorship primaries last month.

