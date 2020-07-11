Edo govt calls for caution as covid-19 cases exceed 1,500

The Edo State government has called for caution among residents as the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state thus far have exceeded 1,500.

The call was made on Friday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who also revealed that the 57 COVID-19-related deaths have also been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to Dr Okundia who was speaking with journalists in Benin, records show that those within the age of 60 and above account for most of the COVID-19 fatalities confirmed in the state.

He also reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of the virus in order to remain safe, healthy and protect the elderly population who are most vulnerable to the virus.

READ ALSO: Five coronavirus patients discharged in Edo State

Dr Okundia said; “Edo State has recorded a total of 1,562 confirmed cases, 7187 suspected cases and 57 deaths. This indicates the worrisome spate of the community spread of the virus, which calls for caution from all citizens to be safe and alive as well as protect the elderly population that make up only five per cent of our state’s population.

“Edo has now discharged a total of 925 patients and exited 3,769 others, including 3,422 line-listed contacts and 347 persons-of-interest (POI), who have completed the compulsory 14-day follow-up and tested negative.

“We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines. Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular hand-washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions