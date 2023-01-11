Edo govt claims kidnappers seized 20 passengers at train station

The Edo State government said on Wednesday 20 people were abducted in last weekend’s attack on a train station in the state.

There were reports that 32 passengers were seized by gunmen who raided the Igueben train station in the Igueben local government area of the state on January 7.

Seven victims of the attack had so far regained their freedom.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chris Nehikhare, made the clarification at a press briefing in Benin City.

He said the state’s Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, had met with traditional rulers in the area and warned them of the consequences of harbouring kidnappers.

READ ALSO: Another Edo train attack victim regains freedom from kidnappers

Nehikhare said: “The kidnappers successfully kidnapped 20 persons at the Igueben train station and not 32 persons as previously said.

“Out of the 20 persons, seven have been rescued while 13 persons are still with the kidnappers.

“The operation is ongoing and we are confident that very soon, the ordeal of the innocent citizens will soon be over.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now