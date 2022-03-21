Edo govt clarifies stance on open grazing ban

The Edo State Government has clarified its stance regarding the ban on open grazing, stating that it is still a work in progress.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie, in Benin City, the state capital.

According to Ogie, the members of the State House of Assembly have yet to conclude legislation on the bill seeking to criminalise open grazing.

He said, “The State’s Anti-Open Grazing Bill is still undergoing legislation at the Edo State House of Assembly and has not been passed into law neither is it a state policy.

“Members of the public who are concerned about parts of the bill can make input before its passage by the House. Civil society groups who are raising concerns about sections of the bill can constructively engage with the Assembly and not resort to acts that could cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.”

The SSG also warned citizens against actions that might lead to a breakdown in law and order pending a comprehensive assessment of the bill.

“The law-making process is one that involves a comprehensive assessment of a bill before passage, and it is refreshing that the conversation on the bill is generating public interest, but this must not degenerate to civil disturbances capable of being hijacked by unscrupulous elements,” Ogie warned.

“We hereby call on all those who have reservations about sections of the bill to explore the statutory provisions of the law in making their contribution.”

