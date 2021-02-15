Edo govt confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The Edo State government on Monday confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the state.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force in Benin.

He said the government is intensifying the enforcement of compulsory use of face masks and other guidelines to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident manager said the state recorded 60 new recoveries while six more health workers had contracted the virus.

He urged the residents of the state to complement the government’s efforts at containing the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines.

Obi said: “We also recorded six more health workers infection with 835 active cases who are currently being treated at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

“With the new health workers infection, we now have a total of 383 health workers that have been infected with the virus since December 1, 2020.”

